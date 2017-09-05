Some unhappy neighbors chime in over early morning church bells

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one northwest Albuquerque neighborhood are chiming in about early morning church bells. Some say the sound is music to their ears while others liken it to an unwanted alarm.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church has been a staple in the community for decades, but their church bells haven’t been working for the past several years. Now that they’re back up and running, some find the early morning wake-up call a disturbance.

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pastor says they installed a new set of bells a few months ago. He says they ring every morning at 6 AM, then again at noon and 6 PM as a reminder to turn to God.

“It’s a time for people to turn to prayer. We ring the bells to dispel evil so that calm and peace and spiritual fervor might increase and evil might be decreased,” said Father Joe Vigil.

The bells also sound five minutes before mass. The people we spoke to who take issue with the ringing say the only ones that bother them are the bells that sound through church speakers first thing in the morning.

“It’s just a matter of, do I want to be awoken at 6 a.m. every day. Some days, I’m up early, some days I’m not. But I’m a light sleeper so, if they go off, they’re going to wake me up,” said neighbor David Danemann. “There doesn’t need to be a 6 a.m. bell. If they want to ring something early in the morning, maybe they can do it later in the morning but I think 6 a.m., especially now when the sun isn’t even up at 6 a.m. I mean, it’s dark and the bell is going off.”

Father Vigil says feedback was mostly positive. He says the volume of the automatic tones is down to the lowest setting. Even so, some neighbors say they would have liked to have had a conversation before the church installed the bells.

A handful of neighbors opposed to the early morning bells recently met to come up with a plan of action. They hope the city can help moderate a discussion with church leaders.

Father Vigil says he and other church members are currently reviewing the city’s noise ordinance and plan to have a parish meeting to decide whether to set the bells to ring at a later time.