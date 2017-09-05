September 5th Morning Rush: Protests expected as President decides future of DACA

1. Rallies are scheduled to happen across New Mexico and the nation Tuesday. Thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children wait anxiously for the Trump administration’s decision about DACA. The program protects about 7,000 people from deportation in New Mexico alone. The White House says the President wants to focus on legal immigration and sources close to the President say he’ll halt the immigration policy with a six-month delay to allow congress to come up with an alternative.

Full Story: DACA recipients in Albuquerque await President’s decision

2. Justin Hansen could learn whether he’ll gain more freedom. Hansen was arrested in July for the 2008 beating of then-Cibola High School student, Brittani Marcel. Judge Charles Brown released him while he awaits trial, but Hansen has since filed a motion claiming the rules are creating a burden for his family members. The state says Hansen and his family knew what they were agreeing to. A judge is scheduled to hear both sides at 9 a.m.

Full Story: Judge to review conditions of release for man accused of beating teen with shovel

3. An incoming cold front will bring sharply cooler temperatures to the eastern half of New Mexico.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. Neighbors are not happy about seeing a swastika symbol flashing in the window of a home. Dawn Candelaria who lives in a westside neighborhood near Unser and Ladera says neighbors saw the symbol this past weekend. She says she’s now worried for her family’s safety. KRQE News 13 crews did not see it when they went out there. Hanging a swastika or any other offensive symbol on your property is not illegal.

Full Story: Swastika on Albuquerque home’s window offends neighbors

5. The numbers are in. This year’s burning of Zozobra drew a record crowd. More than 60,000 people attended the event on Friday night, which is about 4,000 more than last year.

Full Story: Zozobra produces record breaking numbers for 2017

Morning’s Top Stories