Santa Fe Police searching for stolen artwork

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are searching for some stolen artwork and the person who took it.

On Friday, August 18, a trailer filled with pieces of art belonging to artist Darryl Growing-Thunder was stolen in Santa Fe. Also among the stolen items was a briefcase with a personal sacred pipe inside and other religious items.

The trailer is a white Cargo trailer with an “I-94 Blue” sticker on it. If you see it, or any of the pieces of art, call Santa Fe Police.

