Roswell Police teaching citizens how to survive an active shooter situation

By Published: Updated:
Roswell Police

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A week after a teen opened fire in a Clovis library, the Roswell SWAT team is being proactive when it comes to preparing in case of an active shooter.

The Roswell SWAT team will teach people and business owners survival tactics in the event of an active shooter situation.

RPD is also reviewing security measures and emergency plans at city buildings. They add any business that wants them to look at their building and help with an emergency action plan is encouraged to call the police department.

Four presentations will be hosted at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

