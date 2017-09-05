New Mexico officials, groups respond to President’s decision to rescind DACA program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the United States will stop processing new applications under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The program protects an estimated 800,000 young immigrants.

Last week, the Associated Students of the University of New Mexico passed a joint resolution showing a united support for undocumented students. The university’s student government resolution calls for undocumented students to receive the benefits that citizens of the state receive because they pay federal and state taxes. The resolution also asks for the UNM Board of Regents to add an application stating that undocumented students shall receive in state tuition and the lottery scholarship if they meet certain criteria.

“I was elected to support and advocate for all of our students regardless of status,” said Noah Brooks, ASUNM President. “No matter what the situation, a student who is willing to work hard and study should have the opportunity to earn a degree at UNM. I am disappointed with President Trump’s decision and urge UNM administration and the state of New Mexico to do everything in their power to protect New Mexico students.”

Senator Heinrich issued the following statement:

“President Trump’s decision to end DACA protections is a heartless and grave mistake. We should never be a country that kicks out some of our best and brightest students. In the five years since its implementation, DACA has changed the lives of many of our brightest students and veterans who have come out of the shadows to earn an education, contribute to our economy, and give back to their communities and their country. I’ve had the privilege of meeting dreamers in New Mexico and sharing their inspiring stories. These young people are smart, inspiring, and most of them don’t know how to be anything but American. “We should not be a nation that tears families apart. I will not stand for policies that are contrary to our fundamental American ideals and values. I know how hard immigrants work, how much they believe in this country, how much they’re willing to give back, and how different my own life would be if America had turned my father away when he immigrated here as a young boy. “The fight is not over. I will continue to stand with dreamers and defend the promise DACA represents for thousands of young people across New Mexico.”

U.S. Representative Steve Pearce issued the following statement:

“We in New Mexico understand the harmful and damaging effects that temporary patchwork solutions to our nation’s immigration system can have on families. This kind of flawed reform fails to provide certainty and leaves millions with an illusion of hope. Since arriving in Congress, I have fought to make reforms to our nation’s immigration policies so that the system is fair and just for all. The truth is, the current DACA program is a short-term solution that does not achieve these goals. It is only a temporary fix for millions of young adults who have only ever known the United States as home. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress for fairness, justice, and family unity, and will fight for a permanent change for DREAMERS that ensures both current and future generations do not face the same challenges and burdens.”

U.S. Representative Ben Ray Luján issued the following statement:

“DACA has enabled nearly 800,000 talented young people to contribute more fully to this country. They’re nurses, engineers, small business owners, our friends and our neighbors. These young people came to the United States under the age of 16, some of them only a year or two old. They grew up in the U.S., going to our public schools, singing the Star Spangled Banner, pledging allegiance to the only flag they’ve ever known: the American flag. Since 2012, the 9,000 dreamers in New Mexico have not had to live in fear of deportation. If the Trump administration moves ahead with this mean-spirited attempt to repeal DACA, those young people and their families will once again risk being torn apart. I will oppose any attempt by the Trump administration to end DACA and rip these young people away from the country in which they have grown up and that they love and respect. Tearing families apart to achieve a political end does not reflect American values and will not solve our immigration problems.”

