Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Lean Storm Crop

High-pressure will stay locked to our northwest  keeping the shower crop pretty thin for Wednesday. Highs will definitely warm though in the low 90s in the Albuquerque area. We have a shot at a weather disturbance for Thursday. That disturbance could spread scattered showers into the valley Thursday afternoon. High pressure moves back over for the weekend reducing the storm crop.

