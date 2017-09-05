High-pressure will stay locked to our northwest keeping the shower crop pretty thin for Wednesday. Highs will definitely warm though in the low 90s in the Albuquerque area. We have a shot at a weather disturbance for Thursday. That disturbance could spread scattered showers into the valley Thursday afternoon. High pressure moves back over for the weekend reducing the storm crop.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
