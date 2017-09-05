Local science museum welcomes home-school students and families in September

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To spread the word about their upcoming home-school student events the Nuclear Science Museum experiments with Ph levels in the KRQE studio.



The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (NMNSH) is excited to welcome home-school students and families to the museum. Special programming that contains engaging, hands-on activities for students ages 5-15 will be hosted throughout the month of September at the museum.

