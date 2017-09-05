Local DACA recipient, educator reacts to Trump decision

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind the DACA program, or “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals,” has many people in New Mexico on edge.

A DACA recipient who works for Albuquerque Public Schools said DACA helped get her into her own classroom as a family liaison at Lew Wallace Elementary School.

She moved to the United States from Durango, Mexico with her family when she was 10 years old. Her two siblings are also DACA recipients.

“When DACA came into play, it gave me a chance to be an official student and it gave me a chance to know that it was my time to do something,” Mellas said.

She said DACA started when she graduated high school so it helped her apply for college and jobs. She worked her way through school with two jobs while a full-time college student and volunteer for APS.

Now she works closely with about 30 Lew Wallace students, mostly kids who are homeless.

“I am that one extra hand that teachers can use. Every week I provide food bags for them to take home because their financial situation is really struggling.”

Following President Trump’s decision Tuesday to rescind the Obama-era program, Mellas is focused on helping the students and her own family. She is a mother to a 9-month-old girl.

“My education goes away, my job goes away, my home, my car, everything that I have built so far would just go away,” she said.

She stated the impact would be felt around the community, adding there are more people benefiting from the program than you might think.

“It’s not only me. Our entire community — your firefighters, cops, nurses — everyone in your community, there could be one person on DACA and that one person makes a difference,” she said. “There’s a lot of us. I know because I have seen them. I have seen them do a lot of great things… some of them are right now teaching, doing their masters degrees, grad school, just doing as much as they can because that’s what we wanted to do.”

The latest government figures show more than 787,000 have been approved for the program since 2012.

In New Mexico, there have been more than 7,400 approvals but only 5,500 permit renewals.

Mellas said she won’t let Tuesday’s decision put her life on pause.

“We’re going to keep making movements. We’re going to keep educating our community. We’re going to stop fear.”

The Department of Homeland Security will stop processing DACA applications Wednesday but will renew two-year work permits over the next month for people whose status expires between now and March 5.

Mellas said she does fall in that category, but her renewal is still pending.