Lobos and Aggies ready to renew their football rivalry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time again. It’s time for the New Mexico Lobos and New Mexico State Aggies to decide the best Division I football team in the state. The Aggies won last year by the narrowest of margins. The 32-31 Aggies win was a rare blemish on a Lobo team that finished with 9 victories and a bowl win. Lobo senior quarterback Lamar Jordan was in only a couple of plays in the game, but remembers it well.”

Coming off the loss we had them circled on the schedule during that season,” said Jordan. “We got to treat every game the same. Although it’s an instate rivalry game and even though we lost last year. We still got to prepare and treat them like any other opponent.” The Lobos are coming off a 38-14 opening night win over Abilene Christian. The Aggies are coming off a hard fought 37-31 loss at Arizona State.

Both teams are equipped to make this year’s contest just as competitive as last season. Saturday’s game has a 6:05 start at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque and will be broadcast on Facebook Live. The game would have been on television had been scheduled to start earlier. “For our fans and probably New Mexico State fans we thought it was better to play it in the evening,” said Lobos head coach Bob Davie. “It’s on facebook live. I don’t want to show my age, but that’s kind of a new thing for me.”