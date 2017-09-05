Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: An incoming cold front will bring sharply cooler temperatures to the eastern half of New Mexico. Expect highs to be about 10°-20° cooler than Monday, leaving mostly 70s and 80s in the Plains. Central and western NM will see a slight drop in afternoon highs as well – expect temperatures to keep to the mid-80s in the Albuquerque-metro. Spotty storms will attempt to develop over the higher terrain of western and northern NM, however, coverage and intensity will be at a minimum.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with a shot at spotty to scattered storms over the mountains. The majority of us can expect afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s – near average for this time of year.