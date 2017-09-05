Judge to review conditions of release for man accused of beating teen with shovel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge could decide whether to scale back conditions of release for Justin Hansen Tuesday.

Hansen was arrested in July for the 2008 beating of then-Cibola High School student, Brittani Marcel.

Judge Charles Brown released him while he awaits trial.

Hansen has since filed a motion claiming the rules are creating a burden for his family members.

His conditions of release require a family member or other responsible party be with him at all times.

The state filed its own motion saying Hansen and his family knew what they were agreeing to.

They say Hansen could always go back to jail.

The matter is slated to go before a judge at 9 a.m.