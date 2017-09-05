John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A cold front has ushered in much cooler air for the east this afternoon. Highs today will run 10° – 20° cooler across much of the east. That cooler air will help stabilize the atmosphere, greatly limiting storms for the northeast. Meanwhile, some moisture from the front will ride up the central mountain chain, helping to fire a few storms over the high terrain. After seeing above average temperatures in Albuquerque, highs will drop to near average for this afternoon. The high terrain will continue to be the focus for a few showers and storms through the middle part of the workweek, while low elevation communities will see a chance at isolated storms.

Hurricane Irma has become a powerful category 5 storm packing sustained winds of 180 mph. It is expected to move north of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba over the next few days. Hurricane Irma will approach Florida this weekend. From there, the models have disagreement on where the hurricane will go. Some models want to take it into the Gulf of Mexico and hit the Florida panhandle, while others want to move it up the eastern seaboard, making landfall anywhere from Georgia to the Carolinas. We’ll have to keep an eye on where the track goes, but impacts to the southeastern United States are looking likely.