Chef Marc Quinonez from Mas Tapas Y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make short ribs.

Mas Tapas Y Vino has a new lunch menu and the short ribs are currently on the menu.

Recipe

1 pound Cross Cut Beef Short Ribs

6 oz. French Fries

3 oz. Yellow Corn

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Chopped Fresh Garlic to taste

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup White Sugar

1/2 cup Lime Juice

1oz Farm Greens

