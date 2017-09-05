In The Home: Osceola Energy

New Mexico Living went out to a solar array to meet with Galina Kofchock from Osceola Energy to get the details about solar options in the state. Depending on the size of the space, there are different options, from roof tops to ground units to carports, they can accommodate any size project. They can also inform you about the tax discounts and federal tax rebates available to customers.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Osceola Energy