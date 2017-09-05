Heading Home program provides housing to 700th person

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – It’s a major milestone for Albuquerque’s Heading Home program — they’ve housed their 700th person.

Heading Home, launched nearly seven years ago, works with various organizations to house people who have been chronically homeless.

Kim Trujillo, whose son has a history of behavioral health issues, is now that 700th person to be housed. She added her key to the other 699 that represent each person housed.

“Knowing Miguel has a roof over his head, regular medication, access to many services, has made our lives much more livable. We can sleep at night knowing he is safe,” she said.

Research conducted by the University of New Mexico last year showed paying to house the homeless helps get them back on their feet and it saves the city money in things like medical costs.