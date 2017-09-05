Heading Home program provides housing to 700th person

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – It’s a major milestone for Albuquerque’s Heading Home program — they’ve housed their 700th person.

Heading Home, launched nearly seven years ago, works with various organizations to house people who have been chronically homeless.

Kim Trujillo, whose son has a history of behavioral health issues, is now that 700th person to be housed. She added her key to the other 699 that represent each person housed.

“Knowing Miguel has a roof over his head, regular medication, access to many services, has made our lives much more livable. We can sleep at night knowing he is safe,” she said.

Research conducted by the University of New Mexico last year showed paying to house the homeless helps get them back on their feet and it saves the city money in things like medical costs.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s