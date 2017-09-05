Foster mother sues CYFD claiming they failed to warn her about boys violent past

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A foster mother is suing CYFD saying they should have warned her the boy she was taking in was violent.

The lawsuit claims the Children Youth and Families Department had investigated the boy several times before placing him in the woman’s home and that he had faced domestic violence charges in the past.

The woman was badly beaten in her home in 2015. While she didn’t see the attacker, investigators determined it was her former foster child.

The lawsuit argues CYFD was obligated to share more detailed information on the child in order for the woman to make an informed decision before agreeing to take the boy in.

CYFD says its unable to comment on pending lawsuits but strives to inform foster parents with whatever information is available on children.

