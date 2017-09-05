For The Family: Pillow Of Health & Dynatrap

New Mexico Living presented two products, the Pillow of Health and the Dynatrap.

The Pillow of Health is a customizable, breathable pillow that will help you sleep, just adjust the fill of this pillow by adding or removing fill until it’s the perfect fluff level. The standard size is $79 and the child size is $49.95.

The Dynatrap is a nontoxic way to eliminate bugs and mosquitoes from you outdoor patio or deck. It works best when it is continuously run and a safer option than sprays.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living