Elliott can play Sunday, but after is still uncertain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott lost his appeal Tuesday. An arbitrator upheld the six game suspension that the NFL gave the second year running back. However, because of the timing of the decision the NFL decided to let Elliott play in the season opener against the New York Giants Sunday.

The NFL Players Association filed a temporary restraining order on Elliott’s behalf last week to eliminate the suspension. That could be decided by Friday. If it does not work in Elliott’s favor he would not be eligible to play until November 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.