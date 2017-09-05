Company agrees to settlement over fatal crash that killed mother and daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The electrical company that left a van running, that was then stolen and ended up in a deadly crash that killed a teen and her mom, could pay up big time.

It all started on January 18, 2017. Police said Elexus Groves and Paul Garcia stole an M Electrician Inc. van that was left running in an employee’s driveway.

Police said the two then sped through a stop sign while trying to outrun police, crashing into Sandia High School student Shaylee Boling, and her mom Shaunna Arredondo-Boling.

The two were killed in the crash. Shaylee’s 3-year-old brother was injured.

In February, David Arredondo, Shaylee’s stepdad and Shaunna’s husband, filed a lawsuit against Groves, Garcia and the owner of M Electric Inc., as well as the employee who left the van running.

Court documents show M Electric, the employee who left the van running, and the owner of the company, agreed to settle at $1.15 million.

“As we saw today there’s even far reaching consequences,” said Tanner Tixier with Albuquerque Police.

Tixier said it’s tragedies like this that they try to prevent with constant warnings about leaving parked cars running.

“If something severe happens, like a fatal accident with a vehicle you left running, then there’s gonna be more civil liability there that you don’t want to involve yourself with,” said Tixier.

A majority of the settlement is to be distributed to the younger brother on his 18 birthday, with mention in the lawsuit to the injuries he suffered in the crash.

A judge could sign off on the settlement at the end of the month. Elexus Groves and Paul Garcia are each charged with two counts of murder in the crash. Their trials are scheduled for next April.