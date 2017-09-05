Community Calendar: New Mexico State Fair 2017

Dan Mourning, General Manager of the New Mexico State Fair, joined New Mexico Living to give us the detail to this year’s fair.

There are always new things at the fair and this year there is a new sensory station, where those with autism can go to decompress from the constant stimulation. Also, fair goers have a new rodeo and concert line-up to look forward to, in addition to the best fried foods.

The State Fair runs September 7 through the 17.

For more information, visit their website.

