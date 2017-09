CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway after a Clovis man was shot to death at an apartment complex.

Clovis Police say it happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Clovis Apartments on North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police say a resident heard shots go off behind their apartment complex.

When officers arrived they found 30-year-old David McDonald shot.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

At this time no suspects have been identified.