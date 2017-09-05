Carrington College hosts blood drive to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carrington College is hosting a Hurricane Harvey donation drive.

They are taking non-perishable items and blood donations.

The blood bank in Houston has opened back up, but they are running low.

“So it’s really important to not overlook this for any natural disaster. Hurricane Irma is coming up so it’s going to be important for us to do more blood drives in the Albuquerque community,”

Those who donate will receive a free chair massage from Carrington College Massage Therapy graduates.

