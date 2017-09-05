Bernalillo deputies searching for designer handbag thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are looking for the man they say stole an expensive designer handbag, then used the credit cards that were inside.

Deputies say last month, a unique Chanel purple and black tweed clutch was taken during a car burglary in the Los Ranchos area.

After the burglary, the suspect used the victim’s credit card at three different locations.

The purse has a long chain attached and an imperfection on the strap where the leather has become un-sewn.

The suspect was seen in a dark blue or black Mazda-3. If you see the purse or the suspect, call deputies.