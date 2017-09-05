BBC uses Zozobra photo for Burning Man article

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An article on the BBC’s website caught the attention of old man gloom

The site used a picture of the Zozobra when reporting on an out-of-state festival.

The headline reads “Man dies from burns after running into fire at Burning Man Festival in Nevada.”

The official Zozobra account tweeted, sorry, wrong image, this was burning of Zozobra in Santa Fe.

Sorry, wrong image, this is the Burning of Zozobra, in Santa Fe, NM and we had NO incidents, please delete tweet ASAP, thx! — Zozobra OldManGloom (@burn_zozobra) September 4, 2017