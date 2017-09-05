Animal Humane NM gets involved with Harvey animal rescue efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the heart-wrenching rescue efforts continue in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Animal Humane New Mexico addresses the topic of how locals can help from right here in Albuquerque.



Animal Humane New Mexico is actively monitoring the disaster in Houston and surrounding areas. AHNM has been in contact with several partner organizations on the ground in Texas currently coordinating the rescue and sheltering of pets affected by Hurricane Harvey.

As with any disaster, the most helpful donations are monetary. Working with long-time partners in Texas, AHNM has compiled a list of national and Houston-based organizations instrumental in the rescue efforts and rebuilding of local infrastructure as well as the care and maintenance of animals during the crisis. The following organizations are in need of financial donations:

ASPCA

Austin Pets Alive!

Friends for Life

Houston SPCA

Rescue Bank Houston

SPCA of Texas

Texas Litter Control

For more information on the ongoing animal rescue efforts in Texas or to adopt a pet, visit the Animal Humane NM website.