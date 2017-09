ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a happy update to a theft KRQE News 13 reported last week.

The Torrance County Sheriff had recovered some military coins when he pulled over a stolen truck during a chase. He says the owner of those coins has now come forward, a retired Lieutenant Colonel.

The sheriff believes his was just one of 15 home and car burglaries the suspect pulled off, all in the Albuquerque area.

The cases are still under investigation.