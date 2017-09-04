TEDxABQ gears up for another inspiring and informative showcase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the eighth year in a row, TEDxABQ’s main event will be filled with live talks, stirring performances, and interactive experiences.

TEDxABQ, a nonprofit organization that brings together some of New Mexico’s most inspiring and fascinating people to share big ideas on one stage, will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 12 pm to 6 pm, at the Kiva Auditorium.

The showcase will feature 18 remarkable, homegrown ideas from New Mexico’s most passionate scientists, entrepreneurs, artists, activists, and community members. This year’s topics range from sustainable Ostrich farming to suborbital space travel…and nearly everything in between.

For more information on the event or to buy tickets, visit the TEDxABQ website.

