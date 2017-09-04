Taos deputies searching for man who attacked 2 women

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies in Taos are looking for a man who they say attacked two women.

The Taos News reports it happened late last month at the Llano Hot Springs. The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-thirties or forties with a blonde or grey flat top haircut, driving a white van with an out-of-state license plate.

The two women were treated for cuts and bruises at Holy Cross Hospital. If anyone has information regarding the suspect, please contact the Taos County Sheriff’s Office.

