Stolen descanso returned to family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family devastated by the theft of a descanso received good news Monday morning. It was returned.

The descanso is a memorial for Dominic Smith, who was killed by APD in 2009.

Smith’s family had placed the cross in his memory at Coors and Sequoia but on Friday they noticed it was gone. 

Marilyn Pargas, whose daughter recently died, noticed Dominic’s cross was missing because she drives by it every day.

She found it in a dumpster on Monday and immediately called Dominic’s mother.

“I was just so happy. I cried with her on the phone,” said the mother, Margaret Saiz.

“Nobody should ever have to go through this, the loss of a child, and then to have their son’s cross desecrated,” said Marilyn Pargas.

The pair says this experience has sparked a new friendship.

 

 

 

 

 

