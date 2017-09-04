Silver Star Nation Report: Cowboys making roster adjustments

SILVER STAR NATION — In the first Silver Star Nation Report of 2017, Cowboys insider, Mickey Spagnola, discusses some of Dallas' roster adjustments, before the first game against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys have put former Baylor basketball player, turned tight end, Rico Gathers, on injured reserve, and look to bring Kellen Moore back to teh team.

Many believed rookie quarterback, Cooper Rush, was set as the team's backup, but it may not be so clear, since Moore has spent more time in this offense.