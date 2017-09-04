September 4th Morning Rush: Tensions Rise Between US and North Korea

1. Tensions continue to rise between the US and North Korea. South Korean Defense officials say they continue to see signs of “possibly more ballistic missile launches” from the North. Pyongyang tested a nuclear weapon Sunday. Soon after the US Defense Secretary fired back saying “Any threat to the United States or our allies will be met with a massive military response.” South Korea conducted live fire drills Monday morning as a warning to the North.

Full Story: South Korea simulates attack on North’s nuke site after test

2. President Trump is expected to make a big decision that affects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants. Sources say President Trump will end DACA, the program set up for so-called “Dreamers.” If he does DACA could be repealed in six months. That would mean those many undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children could lose protection from deportation. Some top state officials vow to fight the president’s decision.

Full Story: New Mexico officials react to President Trump’s decision to end DACA

3. The unofficial end to summer will be very nice with plenty of sunshine.

Full Story: John’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. A family is trying to get back the descanso of a loved one after it suddenly went missing. The descanso is a memorial for Dominic Smith, who was killed by APD in 2009 at Coors and Sequoia. On Friday, Smith’s sister noticed it was gone. Now the family’s set up a cardboard box with a phone number offering a reward for the memorial. State law protects descansos from being removed from public roadways unless it’s by the family, law enforcement or state workers.

Full Story: Descanso for man killed goes missing, family left heartbroken

5. New Mexicans across the state are chipping in to help those affected by Harvey. Many hit the roads over the weekend taking various donations such as water bottles and other necessities. A lot of the trailers and trucks on the roads showed off New Mexico flags. KRQE Cares is also gathering donations for Harvey relief efforts.

Full Story: KRQE Cares for Texas: Help the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Morning’s Top Stories