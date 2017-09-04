New Mexico officials react to President Trump’s to end DACA

By Published:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE)- As President Trump’s decision to end DACA looms, many right here in New Mexico are reacting, with several state officials firing back.

If this decision to end DACA were to go through, officials say thousands of people here in our state would face immediate deportation. That’s why Attorney General Hector Balderas says he’s going to continue his fight against the decision.

In a statement sent out last night, Balderas says President Trump is compromising the safety and security of thousands of New Mexicans. He went on to say that ending DACA would create an unacceptable public safety threat in the U.S. and added how DACA is essential to national security.

“They’ve passed a background check and they check in with Homeland Security.  This is why they’re good partners with law enforcement. They help us prevent crime, not create crime,” said Balderas.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says “The president’s priorities on immigration are to create a system that encourages legal immigration and benefits our economy and American workers.”

Right now, AGs from Texas and eight other states have threatened to sue over DACA if the president does not rescind the program by Tuesday.

Back in July, Balderas announced that he would be joining other attorneys general in an effort to keep the program that protects young people in the country illegally.

Lawmakers here in New Mexico have also fired off on the hot button issue. Representative Steve Pearce recently went on record calling DACA a “short term solution,” asking for reform on the nation’s immigration policies.

While Senator Tom Udall took to Twitter, saying in part “Stripping DACA & building a border wall – are not what this nation of immigrants stands for.”

As of Monday morning, the hashtag #DefendDACA is trending on Twitter.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s