New Mexico lawsuit accuses KC Chief’s owner in ‘pay to play’ scheme

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new lawsuit accuses the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs of dirty dealings with New Mexico officials. It alleges he took millions of dollars worth of state investment money in a kickback deal during Gov. Bill Richardson’s administration.

According to a 14-page lawsuit filed several weeks ago, the Kansas Chief’s CEO was part of a small investment firm looking to do business with New Mexico. The suit alleges he met privately with two of Richardson’s associates to make sure the deal went through in a “pay to play” arrangement.

The lawsuit indicates this all started in March 2005, when the New Mexico State Investment Council put out a request for proposals.

It was looking for a few firms to manage hundreds of millions of dollars in an investment partnership.

More than 80 firms responded, including HFV Assessment Management L.P.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was a partner in the firm.

According to the lawsuit, “lacking confidence that HFV would prevail on its own merits in a competitive selection process, defendant Hunt sought to gain an unfair advantage by paying for influence over the process.”

The suit alleges Hunt had his business partner arrange a face-to-face meeting at the Albuquerque International Sunport with father-son team, Anthony and Marc Correra, who claimed they could make that happen.

Months later, the council awarded HFV $300 million. That’s more than any other firm.

The suit claims the council paid the HFV “millions of dollars in management fees, which enriched Hunt and his business partner.”

It also accuses Hunt of paying Marc Correra 25-percent of HFV’s management fees as a finders fee even though the firm responded to the state’s proposal before the Correras met with Hunt.

According to the lawsuit, “Marc Correra was not paid for ‘finding’…the RFP, but rather for getting the State Investment Officer to tilt the selection process in HFV’s favor.”

It turns out, New Mexico lost more than $13-million by investing in HFV.

Now, the state is looking to get some of it back through this lawsuit.

The investment council sued more than a dozen people in relation to pay-to-play schemes. So far, it has recovered nearly $28 million in taxpayer money.

The state sued the Correras, as well as the former state investment council director, Gary Bland, to recover money lost in bad investments.

Gov. Richardson is referenced several times in the suit.

It alleges Anthony Correra helped him maintain a lavish lifestyle and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on or on behalf of Richardson, provided free investment advice, and was considered his “gatekeeper” at the state investment council.

Spokesperson for the council Charles Wollmann says the original lawsuit was filed in 2011. He says, as the “legal discovery process progressed, additional proof was developed, and new targets became apparent.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to Clark Hunt’s attorney for comment but did not hear back.