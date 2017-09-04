Neighbors want weeds cut at McKinley Middle School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School is back in session but you may not know it at McKinley Middle School.

“It’s a jungle,” said Evangeline Mcilrath.

Neighbors who live along Comanche across from the middle school said the weeds are taking over the school.

“You can see, They’re huge,” said Mcilrath.

Weeds can bee seen from the street surrounding the school, under windows, growing higher around the basketball hoops, and, at the school’s exit, there is a field of weeds.

“You can see that nobody’s come and pulled them, or dug them up, or sprayed them for a long, long time,” said Mcilrath.

Mcilrath’s home looks directly at the school. She said it’s also where she went as a kid.

Being a former McKinley Comet, Mcilrath said she doesn’t like seeing the school looking this way.

“I have pride in my neighborhood and stuff like that, so I would like for them to keep it up a little bit cleaner,” she said.

The City of Albuquerque does enforce weed issues on private property, but the city’s Planning Department said Albuquerque Public Schools are out of their jurisdiction.

According to the APS website, maintenance does handle the grounds of the schools, including weeds. The website states, “highly trained and licensed by the NM Department of Agriculture horticultural pest control technicians safely exterminate relentless weeds and insects that are pesky at minimum and a health hazard if left to proliferate.”

“For them to have better self esteem, just to make their schools look better, you know, appear to look clean and a welcoming place for them to go,” said Mcilrath.

Neighbors like Mcilrath said whatever is being done, isn’t cutting it.

“Any help that they can give us we would greatly appreciate it, because we love this neighborhood,” she said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Albuquerque Public Schools, but due to the holiday, no one was available to speak on the matter on Monday.