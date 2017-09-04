Memorial bricks to be installed at New Mexico veterans site

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (AP) — State officials say more than 400 memorial bricks bearing the names of fallen military personnel are being installed at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire.

A special ceremony was to be held Saturday morning at the site in northern New Mexico.

Nearly 3,000 memorial bricks currently line the sidewalks and pathways at the memorial.

Two recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor will attend the ceremony, including Hershel “Woody” Williams, who was honored for his heroics during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II, and Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, who was honored for his bravery in the Korean War.

A portion of the ceremony will also be dedicated to members of the New Mexico National Guard.