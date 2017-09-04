A cold front will slide from east to west across the state. The front will drop temperatures between 10 and 20° across eastern New Mexico. Albuquerque will cool down by about 5° or so on Tuesday with gusty winds. Best chance for showers center of the northern and western mountains.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
