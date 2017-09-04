Man fatally shot in potential home invasion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a potential homicide that took place Sunday night.

APD responded to reports of a shooting on the 500 block of San Pablo.

Upon arrival, officers located 42-year-old Freddie Mirabel Jr. dead inside his residence.

It appears Mirabel may have been shot during a home invasion. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Witnesses reported seeing a short African American man running from the scene.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 242-COPS

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.