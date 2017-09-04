Local business shut down for stealing from veterans, senior citizens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business accused of stealing from military veterans and senior citizens has been shut down.

KRQE News 13 told you about Ayudando Guardians back in July.

The two owners, Susan Harris and Sharron Moore are facing federal charges for allegedly stealing 4 million dollars from clients to pay for things like a Mercedes Benz, tickets to the Final Four and expensive vacations.

That money was supposed to go to veteran and seniors to pay for housing, medication and other necessities.

The U.S. Attorney has now announced that the business has been shut down and the U.S. Marshal’s Office will manage the accounts of the 1,400 clients.