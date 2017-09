ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Soccer was on the road Monday afternoon, taking on Marquette. UNM was coming off a win over UNLV and they didn’t disappoint on Monday in Milwaukee. UNM defeated Marquette 4-1, and in the process had 23 shots on goal.

UNM betters to 2-2 on the season and will now return home to host the Grange Ashwill Invitational. That tournament will start up on Friday, with the Lobos hosting CSU Northridge first on that Friday at 7 p.m.