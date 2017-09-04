John’s Monday Morning Forecast

The unofficial end to summer will be very nice with plenty of sunshine. It will certainly feel like summer with afternoon highs running 5° – 10° above average. A few storms will pop up over the high terrain later this afternoon. A cold front will push into the east tonight, and eventually work its way into the metro by Tuesday morning. The front will usher in cooler temperatures, especially east where afternoon highs will run in the 70s. A few storms will be expected along the central mountain chain, thanks to moisture behind the front.

Storms will continue Wednesday from the southwest to the Northern Mountains. Drier air will limit storms to the east. An area of high pressure will build in for the latter part of the week, allowing afternoon highs to return to above average readings.