Jake Rothschiller earns Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM defensive back Jake Rothschiller earned the Mountain West Conference defensive player of the week honors on Monday, after having a career high game in UNM’s 38-14 victory over Abilene Christian.

Rothschiller led the Lobos in tackles with eight, had one sack that forced a fumble, and also had the play of the game with a 91 yard pick six in the fourth quarter.

“Rothschiller picking that thing off and running it back. He is an amazing, amazing guy,” said UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie.

“It was kind of funny. I got to the 50 yard line and thought to myself, is this really happening? But yeah, it just kind of fell into my lap and I had to do what I had to do,” said Jake Rothschiller.

Rothschiller definitely earned this week’s award, but that is now behind him and so is that win over ACU for this entire Lobo Team, as they now gear up for the in state rivalry game with New Mexico State. The Aggies defeated the Lobos last season, and the team has shown improvement this year. NMSU has a great showing in their season opener with Arizona State. They lost that game, but only by a touchdown.

“Yeah we all watched the game the other night, yeah we will have our eyes wide open for this one,” said Coach Davie. “Going into next week, obviously we know what that is. We need to have a good week at practice and just come out and not make too many mistakes as we did tonight,” said Rothschiller.

NMSU vs UNM is going down on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium, kick off for that one will be 6 p.m.