Eastside restaurant manager, employees charged in weekend rape

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – One of three men accused of raping a woman Sunday morning is a local business owner and the other two suspects are his employees.

Albuquerque Police said Zhuxuan Dong, Xinquan Zhou and Zhenxing Li had a few drinks with a woman who was working at TD’s Showclub, then took her to Mariposa Park where they raped her in the back of an SUV, according to the police report.

The alleged victim’s mother and sister found her by tracking her phone to the westside park.

A former employee confirmed Dong manages Sushi Xuan Asian Grill in the 400 block of Tramway Blvd.

“[He was] very adamant about guns and weapons and girls. You know, drinking all the time, so it doesn’t surprise me,” said Jonathon Oles, who worked for Dong for a year.

He said the three men always seemed suspicious.

“I knew something was kind of shady with where the money came from that they had. It’s just a lot of things didn’t add up.”

Sushi Xuan first made headlines in 2015. The original restaurant location off Coors and Sequoia burned to the ground in a strip mall fire that sparked in Dong’s restaurant. It also caused serious damage to four stores.

“[It’s] shocking. You just don’t know what kind of people are out here. It didn’t look like a bad spot, you know?” said Albuquerque resident Eric Rivera.

Monday, a manager at T.D.’s Showclub said, “The owners and managers have no comment at any of our locations.”

According to court records, none of the three suspects have a criminal history.