DACA recipients in Albuquerque await President’s decision

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – President Trump is expected to make his decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, better known as DACA. About 7,000 people here are waiting for the President’s decision.

Rumors about what the president will do has people like Yazmin Irazeoqui-Ruiz on edge.

“We’re here, we’re human and we want to be able to go to go to school. We want to be able to work, we want to have a driver’s license,” said Irazeoqui-Ruiz.

DACA protects an estimated 800,000 immigrants who were brought to America as children from deportation. They also receive work permits which expire every two years but can be renewed.

Irazeoqui-Ruiz immigrated to the country when she was just 3 years old. She remembers years ago when her mother told her she would have more opportunities in the US.

“We we’re at bible study and she comes running down the stairs and says ‘Oh my gosh, the program was just approved.'”

“We definitely see an anxiety and a depression impacting a community, especially those who benefit from DACA,” said Felipe Rodriguez, who is an activist for immigrants.

He’s not a DACA recipient, but says who knows what will happen after Tuesday’s announcement.

“They’re going to face educational and economical uncertainty. A lot of people use the work permit that DACA provides to work,” said Rodriguez.

Members of the New Mexico Dream Team are rallying across the state for immigrant justice Tuesday afternoon. They’ll be at Civic Plaza at 4 p.m.

Republican officials from nine states are threatening to sue the Trump administration if he doesn’t get rid of DACA by September 15.