Car plows into NYC laundry; 6 injured in apparent accident

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a car accidentally plowed into a New York City coin laundry, leaving six people injured as the vehicle veered through the business.

Security-camera video captured the dramatic scene around 8 a.m. Sunday at the Page Laundromat on Staten Island.

In video obtained by news outlets, the car begins slowly backing out of a parking space opposite the laundry. Then the vehicle speeds up, crashes through the glass storefront and continues to the back of the shop, knocking people, tables and carts out of the way.

Police say the 74-year-old driver apparently drove into the store by accident.

Police say the driver was among the injured. Firefighters say altogether, three people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and three others suffered minor injuries. All were taken to a hospital.

