Businesses frustrated after ART construction causes internet outage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Businesses are frustrated after they lost their internet, all because of Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction.

It was at 10 a.m Friday morning when workers were drilling to install a new traffic signal on the northeast corner of Rio Grande and Central.

ART officials say that’s when a Century Link line was hit. The manager of the Rain Tunnel car wash says it halted business because they couldn’t use their cash registers.

“It gets frustrating because we’re down in business as it is, and this doesn’t help when a problem occurs, it just slows us down even more, affects us,” Rain Tunnel manager Curtis Flanders said.

Within an hour, officials say Century Link arrived to fix it, but internet wasn’t restored until Saturday.