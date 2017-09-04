Benefit walk creates unity and funding for suicide prevention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local benefit walk will raise money and awareness for suicide prevention and mental health while fostering unity and community for those affected.

The Out of the Darkness Walks are proof that when people work together, they can make big changes in the world. The walks are the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) largest fundraisers – producing millions of dollars for suicide prevention programs, uniting those who have been affected by suicide, and creating communities that are informed about mental health issues.

For more information on the walk, or if you’ve been affected by suicide, visit their website.