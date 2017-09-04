Bear euthanized after wandering into Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A young bear has been euthanized after wandering into midtown Ruidoso several times.

Game and Fish officers were able to tranquilize the bear after it ran up a tree. It then fell into a nearby river.

Game and Fish officials say the bear was showing no fear of humans and had been seen on front porches, a public park, a restaurant and on Main Street in recent weeks.

They say the bear was about a year-and-a-half, and likely venturing out for the first year alone.

Game and Fish expects more bear sightings in the coming weeks.

Much of the berries in the mountains are gone and the acorns are not yet ripe.

