APD investigating after body found in irrigation canal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police recovered a body from an irrigation canal west of the Hispanic Cultural Center.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

When officers arrived they saw an unidentified subject in the irrigation canal not moving.

The APD Search and Rescue unit recovered the body and released the remains to the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the cause of death.

This investigation is in its beginning stages. Information remains limited.

