All-American Futurity horse race wraps up at Ruidoso Downs

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The richest horse race in America just finished up at Ruidoso Downs and the winner is Fly Baby Fly. More than 20,000 people packed into the town, which itself is less than half that size, for the All-American Futurity.

The horses running in the All-American Futurity at Ruidoso Downs are racing in the biggest quarter horse race in America.

“The Kentucky Derby is $2.5 million, the All American in Ruidoso is $3 million, so it’s the biggest race for the breed nationwide and everyone’s here to watch it,” Tim Keithley with the Ruidoso Downs, said.

Every Labor Day weekend, about 20,000 people from all over the country transform the town of 7,000 people into a hot spot for quarter racing.

“Just seeing the different horses and how it works, we’ve never really seen how the bets go so we want to learn,” race attendee Serena Orranta said.

“We really are blessed this year, the weather is perfect, the town is packed, the sales have been tremendous in the evening. So if you’re into horse racing this is the place to be,” Tim Keithley said.

The town will make millions of dollars this weekend, as will the winner of the race.

A $3 million purse is up for grabs.

Keithley says most people come to see the horses and keep coming back for the party.

“You’ve got 20 to 22,000 people at this little racetrack in the middle of New Mexico to have a good time, and we’re going to show them a good time,” Keithley said.