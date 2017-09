SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year proved to be a very successful burning of Zozobra in Sante Fe and officials are touting record numbers.

Officials tell the New Mexican that 60,100 people turned out to the 93 annual burning of Old Man Gloom.

They say it was a very peaceful night and everybody behaved.

There were two medical calls but both were very minor.

They say a new 90-foot-wide concrete bridge helped ease foot traffic, cutting down on problems and making it easier for everyone to get out.